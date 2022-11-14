© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Meeting the new Executive Director of the Wassmuth Center

Published November 14, 2022 at 2:17 PM MST
anne_frank_we_are_everywhere_wassmuth_1_0.jpg
Audrey Regan
/

Since the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights was first founded in 1996, it has been a center of diversity and learning in the heart of downtown Boise.

Home to the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, the Wassmuth Center’s mission is education and encouraging respect for human dignity. After 16 years with the organization, Dan Prinzing will be retiring next year and the center’s board of directors have chosen a new executive director.

Christina Bruce-Bennion joins Idaho Matters to talk more about the future of the Wassmuth Center.

Tags
Idaho Matters Wassmuth Center for Human Rights
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright