Meeting the new Executive Director of the Wassmuth Center

Since the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights was first founded in 1996, it has been a center of diversity and learning in the heart of downtown Boise.

Home to the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, the Wassmuth Center’s mission is education and encouraging respect for human dignity. After 16 years with the organization, Dan Prinzing will be retiring next year and the center’s board of directors have chosen a new executive director.

Christina Bruce-Bennion joins Idaho Matters to talk more about the future of the Wassmuth Center.

