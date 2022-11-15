© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Meridian's Kleiner Park opens new pickleball courts

Published November 15, 2022 at 2:28 PM MST
pickleball_Dennis_Amith_flickr.jpg
Dennis Amith
/
Flickr

The sport of pickleball is growing in the Treasure Valley. It’s sort of a mish-mash of badminton, tennis and ping pong and it’s a lot of fun to play and watch.

Demand for places to play pickleball is up, especially in Meridian,so the city got together with the owners of a local apartment complex to build four new pickleball courts at Kleiner Memorial Park.

Officials unveiled the new courts Tuesday and Meridian Parks and Recreation Director, Steve Siddoway joined Idaho Matters to talk about the public-private partnership.

Tags
Idaho Matters Parks
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright