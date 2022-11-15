Meridian's Kleiner Park opens new pickleball courts

The sport of pickleball is growing in the Treasure Valley. It’s sort of a mish-mash of badminton, tennis and ping pong and it’s a lot of fun to play and watch.

Demand for places to play pickleball is up, especially in Meridian,so the city got together with the owners of a local apartment complex to build four new pickleball courts at Kleiner Memorial Park.

Officials unveiled the new courts Tuesday and Meridian Parks and Recreation Director, Steve Siddoway joined Idaho Matters to talk about the public-private partnership.

