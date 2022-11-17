Public lands become dumping ground for illegal trash

A crew of folks gathered northeast of Wendell recently to clean up piles of trash illegally dumped on public land. Trailers and pickups were filled to the brim with trash, including couches, mattresses and even an old freezer.

While dumping trash on public lands is not a new phenomenon, the frequency and amount of trash has been growing steadily over the past few years. Despite the fact that there’s a spot just five miles away where it’s free to drop off your trash.