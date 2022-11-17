© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

What we know; the latest from the U of I quadruple homicide

Published November 17, 2022 at 2:39 PM MST
A brick wall with University of Idaho in gold letters written on it with the date 1889 above it.
Richard Rodriguez
/
Boise State Public Radio

After four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death Sunday morning, Moscow Police spent almost three days telling students and the broader community there was no threat then reversed course Wednesday during a news conference.

Moscow Police Chief James Fry said they have not identified a suspect yet. Few other details emerged from Wednesday's press conference, leaving many frustrated and scared, with students leaving school a week before the scheduled Thanksgiving break.

Boise State Public News reporter James Dawson joins Idaho Matters for an update.

Tags
Idaho Matters University Of IdahoMoscowHomicide
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright