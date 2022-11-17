What we know; the latest from the U of I quadruple homicide

After four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death Sunday morning, Moscow Police spent almost three days telling students and the broader community there was no threat then reversed course Wednesday during a news conference.

Moscow Police Chief James Fry said they have not identified a suspect yet. Few other details emerged from Wednesday's press conference, leaving many frustrated and scared, with students leaving school a week before the scheduled Thanksgiving break.

Boise State Public News reporter James Dawson joins Idaho Matters for an update.

