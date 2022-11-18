Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: November 18, 2022

We still have little information about a quadruple homicide in Moscow and many concerned University of Idaho students are heading home early for Thanksgiving break, we break down a news conference by Moscow Police regarding the case.

We also take a look at Idaho’s history with abortion laws , Idaho Department of Correction serves convicted murderer Gerald Pizzuto Jr. with a death warrant, and how a boring parking lot sale in Boise is a lot less boring than you might think.

It’s Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

