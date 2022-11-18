Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: November 18, 2022
We still have little information about a quadruple homicide in Moscow and many concerned University of Idaho students are heading home early for Thanksgiving break, we break down a news conference by Moscow Police regarding the case.
We also take a look at Idaho’s history with abortion laws, Idaho Department of Correction serves convicted murderer Gerald Pizzuto Jr. with a death warrant, and how a boring parking lot sale in Boise is a lot less boring than you might think.
It’s Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Kelcie Moseley-Morris with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Kevin Richert, senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Ed News
- Melissa Davlin, host of Idaho Reports on Idaho Public Television
- Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor at the Idaho Statesman
- Don Day, the Founder and Editor of BoiseDev.com