Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: November 18, 2022

Published November 18, 2022 at 1:42 PM MST
Bouquets of flowers sit on the ground in front of the red brick University of Idaho sign.
Richard Rodriguez
/
Boise State Public Radio
Bouquets of flowers sit on the ground in front of the University of Idaho sign after four students were found dead.

We still have little information about a quadruple homicide in Moscow and many concerned University of Idaho students are heading home early for Thanksgiving break, we break down a news conference by Moscow Police regarding the case.

We also take a look at Idaho’s history with abortion laws, Idaho Department of Correction serves convicted murderer Gerald Pizzuto Jr. with a death warrant, and how a boring parking lot sale in Boise is a lot less boring than you might think.

It’s Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Idaho Matters University Of IdahoAbortionGerald PizzutoReporter Roundtable
