Idaho motorcycle club added to the National Register of Historic Places

The Owyhee Motorcycle Club has been around since 1935 helping develop the sport of off-road motorcycle racing in Idaho.

Since 1946, riders have trained and competed on a track in the Boise Foothills, providing 80 acres of land for pro-racers and up-and-comers alike. Now the club has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the first one to do so in the United States.

A member of the Owyhee Motorcycle Club, Michelle Webb and the Outreach Historian for the Idaho State Historic Preservation Office Dan Everhart joined Idaho Matters to talk about the significance of the listing.

