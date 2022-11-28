© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nominate your favorite local nonprofit for a chance to win $1,000 on-air advertising
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho motorcycle club added to the National Register of Historic Places

Published November 28, 2022 at 2:34 PM MST
OWYHEE_MOTORCYCLE_CLUB.JPG
Owyhee Motorcycle Club

The Owyhee Motorcycle Club has been around since 1935 helping develop the sport of off-road motorcycle racing in Idaho.

Since 1946, riders have trained and competed on a track in the Boise Foothills, providing 80 acres of land for pro-racers and up-and-comers alike. Now the club has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the first one to do so in the United States.

A member of the Owyhee Motorcycle Club, Michelle Webb and the Outreach Historian for the Idaho State Historic Preservation Office Dan Everhart joined Idaho Matters to talk about the significance of the listing.

Tags
Idaho Matters Idaho State Historic Preservation Office
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright