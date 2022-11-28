© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nominate your favorite local nonprofit for a chance to win $1,000 on-air advertising
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Ninth Circuit considers case against Idaho's law banning transgender athletes

Published November 28, 2022 at 2:41 PM MST
9th_circuit.jpg
Amanda Peacher
/
Boise State Public Radio

Last week the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals heard the latest arguments in a case involving Idaho's law that bans trans athletes from competing on sex-segregated teams.

The law was passed in 2020 but a Federal District Court judge put it on hold that same year after a Boise State University student filed a suit against it. The case has devolved into an argument over whether that student has standing in the suit, and lawyers for both sides argued before three judges last Tuesday.

Boise State Public Radio News Reporter James Dawson listened to those arguments and joins Idaho Matters for an update.

Tags
Idaho Matters Boise State UniversityTransgender Athletes
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright