Ninth Circuit considers case against Idaho's law banning transgender athletes

Last week the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals heard the latest arguments in a case involving Idaho's law that bans trans athletes from competing on sex-segregated teams.

The law was passed in 2020 but a Federal District Court judge put it on hold that same year after a Boise State University student filed a suit against it. The case has devolved into an argument over whether that student has standing in the suit, and lawyers for both sides argued before three judges last Tuesday.

Boise State Public Radio News Reporter James Dawson listened to those arguments and joins Idaho Matters for an update.

