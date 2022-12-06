Boise Mayor places OPA Director on administrative leave

The Boise Police Chief is asked to resign, a former Boise Police captain is confirmed to have made numerous racist comments along with participating in a conference for white supremacists, prompting an investigation into those allegations. Now, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean has put the Director of Police Accountability on administrative leave.

BoiseDev.com has been following all of these stories and when readers reached out and asked why the city was taking such quick action on former Captain Matthew Bryngelson, but took little to no action on a series of complaints against the former police chief, BoiseDev started asking questions.

Don Day, founder of BoiseDev joined Idaho Matters to talk about some of these questions.

