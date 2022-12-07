Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: December 7, 2022

RSV continues to spread across the country and the virus, which commonly hits children, has been filling up hospitals and overwhelming health systems.

The flu and COVID-19 are not helping, with levels of both rising in many areas. As hospitals become more stressed experts are becoming increasingly worried about the long-term effects of the coronavirus, especially on the brain.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about RSV and long-COVID.

