Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: December 7, 2022

Published December 7, 2022 at 2:04 PM MST
FatCamera
/
Getty Images
Doctors say don't delay getting the flu shot this year.

RSV continues to spread across the country and the virus, which commonly hits children, has been filling up hospitals and overwhelming health systems.

The flu and COVID-19 are not helping, with levels of both rising in many areas. As hospitals become more stressed experts are becoming increasingly worried about the long-term effects of the coronavirus, especially on the brain.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about RSV and long-COVID.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
