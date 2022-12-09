© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

A guide to keeping your kids safe in the digital era

Published December 9, 2022 at 11:38 AM MST
A young girl is holding a smartphone while a young boy is looking over her shoulder at the smartphone.
Christine Lynch
/
Flickr

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on September 21, 2022.

Research shows 96% of children under the age of four have used a mobile device, and in this day and age it's almost impossible for parents to monitor and protect their children at every turn when it comes to electronics.

That's where Catherine Pearlman, a licensed clinical social worker and parenting expert comes in. Pearlman has written a new book that teaches children how to be safe in the digital space. It's called "First Phone: A Child's Guide to Digital Responsibility, Safety, and Etiquette." She joins Idaho Matters to talk more about her book and how parents can help their children be responsible while using technology.

Tags
Idaho Matters TextingChildrenBooks
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette