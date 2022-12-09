A guide to keeping your kids safe in the digital era

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on September 21, 2022.

Research shows 96% of children under the age of four have used a mobile device, and in this day and age it's almost impossible for parents to monitor and protect their children at every turn when it comes to electronics.

That's where Catherine Pearlman, a licensed clinical social worker and parenting expert comes in. Pearlman has written a new book that teaches children how to be safe in the digital space. It's called "First Phone: A Child's Guide to Digital Responsibility, Safety, and Etiquette." She joins Idaho Matters to talk more about her book and how parents can help their children be responsible while using technology.

