Avalanche advice with Idaho Matters

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center has been very busy since it opened up two weeks ago for the winter season. Here’s just a sample of what’s happened in the last week:



On Monday, a skier was caught and carried by an avalanche on an out-of-bounds run on Bald Mountain.

A large avalanche occurred in the Warm Springs Drainage near Frenchman's Hot Spring, which hit a car and a building.

Della Mountain west of Hailey saw several avalanches, blocking the Big Wood River and causing minor flooding.

At least three houses were hit by avalanches in Ketchum.

Highway 75 near Galena Summit was blocked by an avalanche, it reopened on Monday.

And you thought you had a busy week!

The Director of the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, Scott Savage and Avalanche Specialist for the National Avalanche Center and Avalanche Forecaster for the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, Chris Lundy joins Idaho Matters to talk about what they've been seeing this winter.

