© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stories After Dark
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Avalanche advice with Idaho Matters

By Samantha Wright
Published December 15, 2022 at 2:34 PM MST
avalanche.jpeg
Sawtooth Avalanche Center
This very large natural avalanche occurred out the Warm Springs drainage west of Ketchum.

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center has been very busy since it opened up two weeks ago for the winter season. Here’s just a sample of what’s happened in the last week:

  • On Monday, a skier was caught and carried by an avalanche on an out-of-bounds run on Bald Mountain.
  • A large avalanche occurred in the Warm Springs Drainage near Frenchman's Hot Spring, which hit a car and a building.
  • Della Mountain west of Hailey saw several avalanches, blocking the Big Wood River and causing minor flooding.
  • At least three houses were hit by avalanches in Ketchum.
  • Highway 75 near Galena Summit was blocked by an avalanche, it reopened on Monday.

And you thought you had a busy week!
The Director of the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, Scott Savage and Avalanche Specialist for the National Avalanche Center and Avalanche Forecaster for the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, Chris Lundy joins Idaho Matters to talk about what they've been seeing this winter.

Tags
Idaho Matters AvalancheSnow
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright