Stories After Dark
Idaho Matters
Idaho Matters

Idaho Attorney General Labrador moves to dismiss charges against Sara Brady

By Samantha Wright
Published January 9, 2023 at 2:48 PM MST





Last Thursday, Idaho's new Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced that he was moving to dismiss charges against Sara Brady.

She was arrested and charged with misdemeanor trespassing in 2020 in a Meridian park that was closed due to COVID-19. Labrador said the case was a “profound waste of precious taxpayer resources."

Meridian’s mayor and chief of police protested Labrador's move, calling it “political grandstanding” and saying it was a “slap in the face” to Meridian police and law-abiding citizens.

Troy Oppie, Boise State Public Radio News Reporter and host of "All Things Considered," joins Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Idaho Attorney GeneralMeridian
