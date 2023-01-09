Idaho Matters debuts on KISU FM

Idaho Matters is branching further out into Eastern Idaho as we debut the show on KISU FM.

KISU broadcasts out of Idaho State University and reaches Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls and Blackfoot and has translators in Idaho Falls and Rexburg, which reaches places like Shelley and Island Park. Their audience keeps growing, with almost 230,000 residents in their listening area and a whole lot of Bengal fans in their audience!

Jamon Anderson, the general manager of KISU, joins Idaho Matters to talk more.

