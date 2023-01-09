© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Stories After Dark
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters debuts on KISU FM

By Samantha Wright
Published January 9, 2023 at 2:38 PM MST
Jamon Anderson - KISU-FM GM.jpg
Jamon Anderson, KISU FM.

Idaho Matters is branching further out into Eastern Idaho as we debut the show on KISU FM.

KISU broadcasts out of Idaho State University and reaches Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls and Blackfoot and has translators in Idaho Falls and Rexburg, which reaches places like Shelley and Island Park. Their audience keeps growing, with almost 230,000 residents in their listening area and a whole lot of Bengal fans in their audience!

Jamon Anderson, the general manager of KISU, joins Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters Eastern Idaho
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
