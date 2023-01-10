Idaho Matters breaks down the 2023 State of the State address

On Monday, we brought you live special coverage of Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s State of the State speech. It’s when the governor releases his proposed budget and talks about the policies he’d like to see the Idaho legislature approve during the current session.

This year, Little continues to make education a top priority, but he had other concerns as well, including raises for state police and money for bridges and water. All of these proposals will affect Idahoans, from the roads we drive on, to the water we drink, to the money we pay in taxes. So we wanted to take some time to break down what the governor wants from lawmakers.

Kevin Richert, Senior Reporter and Blogger with Idaho Education News, Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun and James Dawson with Boise State Public Radio News joined Idaho Matters to help break it all down.