Idaho Matters breaks down the 2023 State of the State address

By Samantha Wright
Published January 10, 2023 at 2:11 PM MST
Idaho Gov. Brad Little's second inauguration in January 2023.

On Monday, we brought you live special coverage of Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s State of the State speech. It’s when the governor releases his proposed budget and talks about the policies he’d like to see the Idaho legislature approve during the current session.

This year, Little continues to make education a top priority, but he had other concerns as well, including raises for state police and money for bridges and water. All of these proposals will affect Idahoans, from the roads we drive on, to the water we drink, to the money we pay in taxes. So we wanted to take some time to break down what the governor wants from lawmakers.

Kevin Richert, Senior Reporter and Blogger with Idaho Education News, Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun and James Dawson with Boise State Public Radio News joined Idaho Matters to help break it all down.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
