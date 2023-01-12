© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

A look ahead at Idaho's 2023 economic trends

By Samantha Wright,
Hannah Gardoski
Published January 12, 2023 at 2:58 PM MST
Last year the economy saw a steep decline in consumer sentiment, an increase in inflation and added pressure to the cost of living crisis.

This year economists like Robert Spendlove are visiting with Idaho lawmakers to discuss these trends and provide insight into how they may change or stay the same in the coming months. He'll also be providing economic updates, which will help legislatures decide how to spend or not spend taxpayer money. Spendlove joins Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Idaho LegislatureEconomics
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
