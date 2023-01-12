© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Will the College of Western Idaho ever get a Boise campus?

By Samantha Wright
Published January 12, 2023 at 2:56 PM MST
cwi.jpg
Globe Newswire
/
Associated Press

The College of Western Idaho is one step closer to building a permanent campus on the Boise river.

The community college bought the property on Main Street in 2015, which caused some controversy. Then the school failed to get enough votes on a bond in 2016, which further slowed the process to get its own campus.

CWI leases space in different parts of Ada County to hold classes for its students and is eager to build a permanent home on the 10-acre property along the river.

Don Day, the founder and editor of Boisedev.com, joined Idaho Matters to talk about the school's next steps.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
