Preventing human trafficking in Idaho

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention month and a group of folks have gotten together to offer training on how to spot and prevent this crime from occurring.

However, one of the biggest obstacles officials have is convincing Idahoans that human trafficking happens here, making it harder to get the public’s help to stop it.

Jeannie Strohmeyer, Executive Director of the Nampa Family Justice Center, Paula Barthelmess with Idaho Community Outreach Behavioral Services and Taylor Cook, the Human Trafficking Project Coordinator for the Nampa Family Justice Center and a trauma therapist for Revitalize Counseling joins Idaho Matters to talk about this crime and why it hides beneath the surface for so many.

