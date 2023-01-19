© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Trying to solve the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people

By Samantha Wright
Published January 19, 2023 at 2:26 PM MST
Protesters raise awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls on May 5, 2022.

In 2021, more than 9,500 Indigenous people were reported missing through the FBI’s National Crime Information Center. That’s a higher rate of disappearance than the general U.S. population. Murder is also the third-leading cause of death among Native women, according to the Urban Indian Health Institute.

Despite the progress the federal government has made recently, a recent summit made clear how much work remains in solving the persistent, intractable crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people.

