© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stay up to date on the 2023 legislative session – subscribe to our Legislative Round-Up newsletter today.
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 20, 2023

By Gemma Gaudette
Published January 20, 2023 at 2:48 PM MST
The Idaho State Flag hanging inside the Statehouse Rotunda.
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio

A senate committee is advancing a bill that would change the legal definition of abortion, an Idaho lawmaker is telling anyone under the age of 18 that he doesn’t want to hear from them, how much teachers get paid depends a lot on geography and we take a look at school choice.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Tags
Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableAbortionIdaho Schools
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette