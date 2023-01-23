© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Keeping people housed in the Treasure Valley

By Samantha Wright
Published January 23, 2023 at 3:33 PM MST
During the pandemic, a couple of things happened in the Treasure Valley.

A lot of people couldn’t pay their rent, do to illness or losing their job, or other factors. And the cost of rent in the area skyrocketed, as the housing crunch in the valley continued to grow out of control. Those factors lead to an unprecedented number of folks facing eviction.

That’s when the University of Idaho College of Law and the nonprofit group Jesse Tree got together to create a housing clinic to help folks stay in their rentals.

We wanted to see how the clinic is doing so we invited Jason Dykstra, a U of I Law Professor who directs the housing clinic, Morgan Decarl, the Eviction Court Program Manager at the nonprofit Jesse Tree and Gavin Gilbert, a U of I student who works in the clinic to join Idaho Matters.

Jesse Tree of Idaho
Samantha Wright
