© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stay up to date on the 2023 legislative session – subscribe to our Legislative Round-Up newsletter today.
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Is the U.S. Supreme Court the least dangerous branch of government?

By Samantha Wright
Published January 24, 2023 at 3:11 PM MST
The U.S. Supreme Court
Chip Somodevilla
/
Getty Images
The U.S. Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court was dubbed the least dangerous branch of government by Alexander Hamilton.

But the court has lately been in the middle of some of America's biggest controversies. From laws around abortion and gun rights to voting rights and religion to gerrymandering and presidential power and all of these issues have a direct effect on our lives.

Dr. David Adler is the President of the Alturas Institute, which is a nonprofit that works to promote “the constitution, gender equality, and civic education." He’s been immersed in the Supreme Court for much of his career and he’ll be talking about the Supreme Court on Jan. 26 at the OSHER Lifelong Learning Institute.

Tags
Idaho Matters Supreme CourtOsher Institute
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright