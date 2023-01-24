Is the U.S. Supreme Court the least dangerous branch of government?

The U.S. Supreme Court was dubbed the least dangerous branch of government by Alexander Hamilton.

But the court has lately been in the middle of some of America's biggest controversies. From laws around abortion and gun rights to voting rights and religion to gerrymandering and presidential power and all of these issues have a direct effect on our lives.

Dr. David Adler is the President of the Alturas Institute, which is a nonprofit that works to promote “the constitution, gender equality, and civic education." He’s been immersed in the Supreme Court for much of his career and he’ll be talking about the Supreme Court on Jan. 26 at the OSHER Lifelong Learning Institute.

