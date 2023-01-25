© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stay up to date on the 2023 legislative session – subscribe to our Legislative Round-Up newsletter today.
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

A historic comet will soon appear for the first time in 50,000 years

By Samantha Wright
Published January 25, 2023 at 1:45 PM MST
comet.jpg
Dan Bartlett/NASA
Between Feb. 1 and Feb. 2, the newly discovered comet is slated to draw nearest to Earth — 26.4 million miles away to be exact.

Its formal name is C/2022 E3 and it's described as a fuzzy, bright green comet that hasn’t visited the solar system in tens of thousands of years.

Dr. Irwin Horowitz, past President of the Boise Astronomical Society, says this may be the only chance you’ll ever get to see it.

Horowitz visited with our Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about the best opportunities to see the comet in the coming days and exactly where to find it.

Tags
Idaho Matters SpaceAstronomy
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright