A historic comet will soon appear for the first time in 50,000 years

Its formal name is C/2022 E3 and it's described as a fuzzy, bright green comet that hasn’t visited the solar system in tens of thousands of years.

Dr. Irwin Horowitz, past President of the Boise Astronomical Society, says this may be the only chance you’ll ever get to see it.

Horowitz visited with our Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about the best opportunities to see the comet in the coming days and exactly where to find it.

