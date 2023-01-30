© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stay up to date on the 2023 legislative session – subscribe to our Legislative Round-Up newsletter today.
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Public Survey reveals growing concern about states economic future

By Samantha Wright
Published January 30, 2023 at 1:59 PM MST
idaho_sign_jimmyemerson.jpg
Jimmy Emerson
/
Flickr Creative Commons

The number of Idahoans who feel the state is on the wrong track is growing. A majority of people feel the state is growing too fast and that property taxes are too high and an astonishing 43% of residents worry about paying their bills each month.

More than a third of people say the state’s economic condition will only get worse over the next two years. Those are just some of the results of the eighth annual Idaho Public Policy Survey from Boise State University.

Matthew May, Survey Research Director for the School of Public Service and Lantz McGinnis-Brown, Research Associate at the Idaho Policy Institute at Boise State joined Idaho Matters to help break down the results.

Idaho Matters
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright