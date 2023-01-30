Idaho Public Survey reveals growing concern about states economic future

The number of Idahoans who feel the state is on the wrong track is growing. A majority of people feel the state is growing too fast and that property taxes are too high and an astonishing 43% of residents worry about paying their bills each month.

More than a third of people say the state’s economic condition will only get worse over the next two years. Those are just some of the results of the eighth annual Idaho Public Policy Survey from Boise State University.

Matthew May, Survey Research Director for the School of Public Service and Lantz McGinnis-Brown, Research Associate at the Idaho Policy Institute at Boise State joined Idaho Matters to help break down the results.

