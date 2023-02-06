Idaho group helps raise awareness of crisis in Iran

The Iranian Revolution in 1979 marked a turning point in the country’s history, leading to destabilization, protests and government crackdowns, especially on protesters.

In September Human Rights Watch reported that Iranian security forces killed protesters in what has become known as Bloody Friday.

Arvin Farid is Iranian by birth and American by choice. He was just a child in Iran in 1979 during the Iranian Revolution.

Now when he isn’t teaching civil engineering at Boise State University he works to raise awareness in Idaho of what’s happening in Iran and he joins Idaho Matters to talk more about the problem.

