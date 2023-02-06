© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stay up to date on the 2023 legislative session – subscribe to our Legislative Round-Up newsletter today.
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho group helps raise awareness of crisis in Iran

By Samantha Wright
Published February 6, 2023 at 1:26 PM MST
30857131653_6c101549fc_o.jpg
blackthorne57
/
Flickr

The Iranian Revolution in 1979 marked a turning point in the country’s history, leading to destabilization, protests and government crackdowns, especially on protesters.

In September Human Rights Watch reported that Iranian security forces killed protesters in what has become known as Bloody Friday.

Arvin Farid is Iranian by birth and American by choice. He was just a child in Iran in 1979 during the Iranian Revolution.

Now when he isn’t teaching civil engineering at Boise State University he works to raise awareness in Idaho of what’s happening in Iran and he joins Idaho Matters to talk more about the problem.

Tags
Idaho Matters IranProtest
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright