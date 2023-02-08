© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Habitat for Humanity helps Idahoans stay housed

By Samantha Wright
Published February 8, 2023 at 12:56 PM MST
1952671287_37d1fa8131_o.jpg
William Hartnett
/
Flickr

Idaho’s lack of low income housing is no secret and the need continues to grow. Last year a report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition projected the state needs more than 24,000 more homes for the most economically disadvantaged Idahoans.

As costs go up more people are priced out of a home or end up living in substandard housing.

Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity is trying to change that. They have built more than 80 homes and helped many more folks who are growing older and want to stay in their houses.

This week they’re in Washington DC meeting with our congressional leaders to advocate for affordable housing solutions and to ask them to support the Neighborhood Homes Investment Act.

Janessa Chastain is the Executive Director of Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity and joins Idaho Matters to talk more.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
