Habitat for Humanity helps Idahoans stay housed

Idaho’s lack of low income housing is no secret and the need continues to grow. Last year a report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition projected the state needs more than 24,000 more homes for the most economically disadvantaged Idahoans.

As costs go up more people are priced out of a home or end up living in substandard housing.

Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity is trying to change that. They have built more than 80 homes and helped many more folks who are growing older and want to stay in their houses.

This week they’re in Washington DC meeting with our congressional leaders to advocate for affordable housing solutions and to ask them to support the Neighborhood Homes Investment Act.

Janessa Chastain is the Executive Director of Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity and joins Idaho Matters to talk more.

