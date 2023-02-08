Idaho Students share their opinion on State of the Union address

It wasn’t just inside-the-beltway pundits who were deconstructing Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. In fact, two Boise High School students, who are diving into domestic and world politics during their senior year, were also listening intently to President Joseph Biden’s address to Congress and the nation. But instead of politics, their big takeaways were more “kitchen table” issues.

Morning Edition Host George Prentice sat down with Grace Brighten and Marcos Miranda-Chavez.

