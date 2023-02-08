© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Students share their opinion on State of the Union address

By George Prentice,
Samantha Wright
Published February 8, 2023 at 12:55 PM MST
President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington.
Patrick Semansky
/
AP
President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington.

It wasn’t just inside-the-beltway pundits who were deconstructing Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. In fact, two Boise High School students, who are diving into domestic and world politics during their senior year, were also listening intently to President Joseph Biden’s address to Congress and the nation. But instead of politics, their big takeaways were more “kitchen table” issues.

Morning Edition Host George Prentice sat down with Grace Brighten and Marcos Miranda-Chavez.

