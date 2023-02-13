© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
The Sun Valley Film Festival and Boise State Public Radio present a celebration of film with George Prentice
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Looking at freedom through a new lens

By George Prentice,
Samantha Wright
Published February 13, 2023 at 2:06 PM MST
Screen-Shot-2023-01-21-at-10.45.36-AM-1400x587.jpg
Freedoms Path LLC
Freedom's Path is now playing nationwide.

The just-released film "Freedom’s Path" – telling the story of a runaway civil war soldier who encounters a secret community of freed slaves – is more than a reflection of history. It’s also making its own history and a portion of the film’s profits are going to historically black colleges and universities.

AJ Winslow went to Boise High School before he became a producer. He visited Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about his film and its unique lens on freedom.

Idaho Matters Movies
George Prentice
When people ask me, “What time do you start Morning Edition?” my go-to answer is, “Don’t worry. No matter what time you get up, we’re on the job.”
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
