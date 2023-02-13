Looking at freedom through a new lens

The just-released film "Freedom’s Path" – telling the story of a runaway civil war soldier who encounters a secret community of freed slaves – is more than a reflection of history. It’s also making its own history and a portion of the film’s profits are going to historically black colleges and universities.

AJ Winslow went to Boise High School before he became a producer. He visited Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about his film and its unique lens on freedom.

