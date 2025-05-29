© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Nature’s nighttime secrets: explore the nocturnal world with naturalist Charles Hood

By Samantha Wright
Published May 29, 2025 at 2:40 PM MDT
Charles Hood
Charles Hood
Charles Hood

When the sun goes down, most of us are safe and snug in our beds, but outside our walls, all kinds of wildlife are stirring.

From grizzly bears to moths, squid to owls, there’s a whole world that comes alive at night.

Charles Hood is a naturalist who has been studying what happens after dark. His new book, “Nature at Night,” is out now. He joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the fascinating ecosystem that arises after sunset.

Tags
Idaho Matters BooksMothOwls
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate