Nature’s nighttime secrets: explore the nocturnal world with naturalist Charles Hood

When the sun goes down, most of us are safe and snug in our beds, but outside our walls, all kinds of wildlife are stirring.

From grizzly bears to moths, squid to owls, there’s a whole world that comes alive at night.

Charles Hood is a naturalist who has been studying what happens after dark. His new book, “Nature at Night,” is out now. He joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the fascinating ecosystem that arises after sunset.