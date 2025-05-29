© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Economy
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Economist breaks down the implications of Trump's tariffs

By Gemma Gaudette
Published May 29, 2025 at 2:46 PM MDT
Shipping containers are lined up near a crane at CSX Intermodal Terminals, a supplier of rail-based freight transportation, at CSX Queensgate Rail Yard in Cincinnati.
Carolyn Kaster
/
AP
Shipping containers are lined up near a crane at CSX Intermodal Terminals, a supplier of rail-based freight transportation, at CSX Queensgate Rail Yard in Cincinnati.

President Donald Trump is once again making headlines with a tariff plan that could shake up global trade.

He announced that the U.S. will raise tariffs on imports from more than 150 countries, saying it’s just not possible to strike deals with everyone right now. Major retailers, like Walmart, are already warning shoppers to expect higher prices on everyday items.

So what does all of this mean for your wallet and the world economy?

Matt Sekerke, an economist and a fellow at Johns Hopkins University's Institute for Applied Economics, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about these implications.

Idaho Matters Donald TrumpTariff
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
