Economist breaks down the implications of Trump's tariffs

President Donald Trump is once again making headlines with a tariff plan that could shake up global trade.

He announced that the U.S. will raise tariffs on imports from more than 150 countries, saying it’s just not possible to strike deals with everyone right now. Major retailers, like Walmart, are already warning shoppers to expect higher prices on everyday items.

So what does all of this mean for your wallet and the world economy?

Matt Sekerke, an economist and a fellow at Johns Hopkins University's Institute for Applied Economics, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about these implications.