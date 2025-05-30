Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: May 30, 2025
Executions are on hold in Idaho, the Perpetua Resources’ mine has been awarded another round of funding, scams and robocalls continue to be an issue and immigrants in Idaho are facing difficulties.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Kevin Fixler, investigative reporter with the Idaho Statesman
- Drew Dodson, reporter and editor for Valley Lookout
- Logan Finney, associate producer with Idaho Reports on Idaho Public Television