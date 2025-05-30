© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: May 30, 2025

By Samantha Wright
Published May 30, 2025 at 2:05 PM MDT
Troy Oppie
/
Boise State Public Radio

Executions are on hold in Idaho, the Perpetua Resources’ mine has been awarded another round of funding, scams and robocalls continue to be an issue and immigrants in Idaho are facing difficulties.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

