The 'Boise Weekly' starts a new chapter

The Boise Weekly is the home of columnist Bill Cope, movie critic George Prentice, a beer guy, dating advice and a little bit of history. It’s also one of the few alternative weeklies in the state of Idaho.

The publication features local art on the cover and along with arts, culture, entertainment and politics it looks closely at issues that affect the LBGTQ+ community, people of color and women.

But COVID-19 hit the publication hard and there are some changes coming. Boise Weekly Editor Jeanne Huff joins Idaho Matters to tell us more.