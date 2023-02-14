© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Sun Valley Film Festival and Boise State Public Radio present a celebration of film with George Prentice
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

The 'Boise Weekly' starts a new chapter

By Samantha Wright
Published February 14, 2023 at 2:43 PM MST
boiseweekly.png

The Boise Weekly is the home of columnist Bill Cope, movie critic George Prentice, a beer guy, dating advice and a little bit of history. It’s also one of the few alternative weeklies in the state of Idaho.

The publication features local art on the cover and along with arts, culture, entertainment and politics it looks closely at issues that affect the LBGTQ+ community, people of color and women.

But COVID-19 hit the publication hard and there are some changes coming. Boise Weekly Editor Jeanne Huff joins Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Tags
Idaho Matters JournalismBoise
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright