Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: February 15, 2022

Every week we take a look at the latest going on with COVID-19 and other public health issues. This week there are some concerning developments around Avian Influenza and there are new outbreaks of a form of Hemorrhagic Fever. We take a look at how much of a threat these new outbreaks may be and whether we are prepared to deal with them.

Plus, a new study says a healthy lifestyle could lower your risk of long COVID.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

