The Sun Valley Film Festival and Boise State Public Radio present a celebration of film with George Prentice
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: February 15, 2022

By Samantha Wright
Published February 15, 2023 at 2:17 PM MST
Checklists aren't just for doctors.
iStockphoto.com

Every week we take a look at the latest going on with COVID-19 and other public health issues. This week there are some concerning developments around Avian Influenza and there are new outbreaks of a form of Hemorrhagic Fever. We take a look at how much of a threat these new outbreaks may be and whether we are prepared to deal with them.

Plus, a new study says a healthy lifestyle could lower your risk of long COVID.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters COVID-19Avian Influenza
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
