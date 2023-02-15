'Screaming on the Inside:' An author interview with Jessica Grose

You probably won't have to close your eyes to imagine the “perfect mom.” All the videos with appropriate lifestyle tips, balancing work, wellness and home.

And at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, she ran the classroom for the neighborhood kids in the living room, and she got up at 5 a.m. to meditate and, of course, work out.

It's crazy, bBut too many of us have embraced that stereotype, particularly in western cultures. And that is at the beginning of a new book called “Screaming on the Inside: The Unsustainability of American Motherhood.”

New York Times opinion writer and author Jessica Grose sat down with our Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about her research, which led her to mothers of different races and socioeconomic backgrounds, and how they balance parenthood and work.