The Sun Valley Film Festival and Boise State Public Radio present a celebration of film with George Prentice
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

The race is on: Cowboys and skiers join together for an epic competition

By Samantha Wright
Published February 16, 2023 at 1:56 PM MST
20220220-I26A7009.jpeg
1 of 3  — 20220220-I26A7009.jpeg
Mark E. LaRowe
20220205-I26A5246.jpeg
2 of 3  — 20220205-I26A5246.jpeg
Mark E. LaRowe
20220220-I26A7090.jpeg
3 of 3  — 20220220-I26A7090.jpeg
Mark E. LaRowe

This weekend, the annual Wood River Extreme Skijoring races kick off in Bellevue. Skiers, cowboys and horses come together at the event and have a blast in the Wood River Valley.

Josh Glick, Vice President of Wood River Extreme Skijoring and Hollis Lloyd, one of the skiers, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

