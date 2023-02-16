The race is on: Cowboys and skiers join together for an epic competition
This weekend, the annual Wood River Extreme Skijoring races kick off in Bellevue. Skiers, cowboys and horses come together at the event and have a blast in the Wood River Valley.
Josh Glick, Vice President of Wood River Extreme Skijoring and Hollis Lloyd, one of the skiers, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.