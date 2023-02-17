Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: February 17, 2023
The Idaho House has voted to criminalize health care for trans youth, there’s a petition to dissolve the Meridian Library District, grizzly bears may lose federal protection, Micron is making more cuts, a bill supporting the education savings account has moved forward and we take a look at some alarming warming trends in the Mountain West.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Don Day, the Founder and Editor of BoiseDev.com
- James Dawson with Boise State Public Radio News
- Kaleb Roedel, Reporter for KUNR’s Mountain West News Bureau
- Will Walkey, Reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau and Wyoming Public Media