© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Sun Valley Film Festival and Boise State Public Radio present a celebration of film with George Prentice
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: February 17, 2023

By Gemma Gaudette
Published February 17, 2023 at 2:09 PM MST
The Idaho State Flag hanging inside the Statehouse Rotunda.
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio

The Idaho House has voted to criminalize health care for trans youth, there’s a petition to dissolve the Meridian Library District, grizzly bears may lose federal protection, Micron is making more cuts, a bill supporting the education savings account has moved forward and we take a look at some alarming warming trends in the Mountain West.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Tags
Idaho Matters Transgender RightsMeridian Library DistrictMicronReporter Roundtable
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette