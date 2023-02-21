© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Escaping the noise: A new podcast takes you into nature without ever leaving your home

By Samantha Wright
Published February 21, 2023 at 3:12 PM MST
payette_lake.jpg
tribalclimatecamp.org
/

Too often we spend our days surrounded by loud, angry, mechanical sounds like car noises, whooshing air conditioners, buzzing lights and computers.

One woman wants to change that. She wants to give everyone a chance to escape, however briefly, into nature and mindfulness.

CMarie Fuhrman is a writer, in fact she’s the current Idaho Writer in Residence and she directs the poetry program and teaches nature writing at Western Colorado University and she’s the voice behind the new podcast Terra Firma. She joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her new podcast.

Idaho Matters PodcastsPayette LakeRocky Mountain national park
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
