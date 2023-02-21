Escaping the noise: A new podcast takes you into nature without ever leaving your home

Too often we spend our days surrounded by loud, angry, mechanical sounds like car noises, whooshing air conditioners, buzzing lights and computers.

One woman wants to change that. She wants to give everyone a chance to escape, however briefly, into nature and mindfulness.

CMarie Fuhrman is a writer, in fact she’s the current Idaho Writer in Residence and she directs the poetry program and teaches nature writing at Western Colorado University and she’s the voice behind the new podcast Terra Firma. She joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her new podcast.

