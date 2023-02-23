© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Could Idaho be expanding its border? A look at the Greater Idaho movement

By Samantha Wright
Published February 23, 2023 at 1:43 PM MST
Greater-Idaho-split-map-roadmap-labelled-phase-1-1.png
GreaterIdaho.org
One of the proposed maps for folding counties in Oregon into Idaho.

The Idaho Legislature is considering a bill that would ask the Oregon legislature to have discussions about moving the Idaho-Oregon state line.

It’s part of the Greater Idaho movement, which wants to move several Oregon counties into Idaho. A few years ago, the idea was just that, an idea.

But since then, 11 Oregon counties have taken non-binding votes in favor of moving to Idaho and the idea has gained some support among republican leaders in Idaho.

There are a lot of hurdles to making something like this happen but the movement thinks they can be overcome. Joining Idaho Matters to talk more about this movement is Mike McCarter and Matt McCaw.

Idaho Matters Greater IdahoOregon
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
