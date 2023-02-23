Could Idaho be expanding its border? A look at the Greater Idaho movement

The Idaho Legislature is considering a bill that would ask the Oregon legislature to have discussions about moving the Idaho-Oregon state line.

It’s part of the Greater Idaho movement, which wants to move several Oregon counties into Idaho. A few years ago, the idea was just that, an idea.

But since then, 11 Oregon counties have taken non-binding votes in favor of moving to Idaho and the idea has gained some support among republican leaders in Idaho.

There are a lot of hurdles to making something like this happen but the movement thinks they can be overcome. Joining Idaho Matters to talk more about this movement is Mike McCarter and Matt McCaw.