© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Zoo Boise partners with El Salvador to help protect Spider Monkeys

By Samantha Wright
Published February 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM MST
E-2022-07_El-Salvador-Spider-Monkey-Trip-Sarah-Otterstrom-768x931 (1).jpg
Sarah Otterstrom
/
Zoo Boise
Pancho the spider monkey was so traumatized by the black market animal trade that he wouldn't let his new handlers remove the orange rope around his neck when he arrived at his new sanctuary.

In El Salvador, baby Spider Monkeys are stolen from their mothers by unscrupulous wildlife traders and sold on the black market as pets.

When those monkeys are lucky enough to be rescued, they come to zoos traumatized and mentally scarred, sometimes aggressive and always terrified. Thanks to past partnerships with Zoo Boise's conservation program in the region, the zoo was asked to help set up El Salvador’s first Spider Monkey sanctuary.

Zoo Boise Director Gene Peacock joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the work they are doing.

Tags
Idaho Matters Zoo BoiseMonkey
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright