Zoo Boise partners with El Salvador to help protect Spider Monkeys

In El Salvador, baby Spider Monkeys are stolen from their mothers by unscrupulous wildlife traders and sold on the black market as pets.

When those monkeys are lucky enough to be rescued, they come to zoos traumatized and mentally scarred, sometimes aggressive and always terrified. Thanks to past partnerships with Zoo Boise's conservation program in the region, the zoo was asked to help set up El Salvador’s first Spider Monkey sanctuary.

Zoo Boise Director Gene Peacock joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the work they are doing.

