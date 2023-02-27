Idaho Capitol Art: A look into the Gem State's past

In 1905, Idaho lawmakers asked an architectural firm to draw the plans for the state’s new Capitol building. The company drew the floor plans, sketches, drawings and specifications for the central part of what became the Idaho Statehouse.

Now, over 100 of those original drawings and paintings, still held by Hummel Architects, are being donated to the Idaho State Archives. Idaho State Historical Society Executive Director Janet Gallimore and Carrie Applegate with Hummel Architects joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

