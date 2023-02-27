© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho Capitol Art: A look into the Gem State's past

By Samantha Wright
Published February 27, 2023
Idaho Capitol Presentation Painting.jpg
Idaho State Historical Society
A painting of the Idaho Capitol.

In 1905, Idaho lawmakers asked an architectural firm to draw the plans for the state’s new Capitol building. The company drew the floor plans, sketches, drawings and specifications for the central part of what became the Idaho Statehouse.

Now, over 100 of those original drawings and paintings, still held by Hummel Architects, are being donated to the Idaho State Archives. Idaho State Historical Society Executive Director Janet Gallimore and Carrie Applegate with Hummel Architects joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
