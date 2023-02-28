© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

A look at trade relations in China and how they impact Idaho

By George Prentice,
Samantha Wright
Published February 28, 2023 at 1:51 PM MST
Containers are transferred at a port in Qingdao in China's eastern Shandong province on July 6. China has announced a plan to impose more tariffs on U.S. goods, in response to escalating trade threats from the Trump administration.
AFP/Getty Images
Containers are transferred at a port in Qingdao in China's eastern Shandong province on July 6. China has announced a plan to impose more tariffs on U.S. goods, in response to escalating trade threats from the Trump administration.

Spy balloons, the war in Ukraine and trade tensions are all issues that have relations between China and the U.S. at a critical point.

In Idaho, there are many reasons to pay attention to the global concerns swirling around China, specifically millions of dollars in trade in and out of the Gem State.

Dr. Jack Marr is a clinical associate professor of International Business and the Global Programs Director of Boise State’s College of Business and Economics. He sat down with our George Prentice to talk about trade relations with China and Idaho's role in it.

Tags
Idaho Matters ChinaTrade
Stay Connected
George Prentice
When people ask me, “What time do you start Morning Edition?” my go-to answer is, “Don’t worry. No matter what time you get up, we’re on the job.”
See stories by George Prentice
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright