A look at trade relations in China and how they impact Idaho

Spy balloons, the war in Ukraine and trade tensions are all issues that have relations between China and the U.S. at a critical point.

In Idaho, there are many reasons to pay attention to the global concerns swirling around China, specifically millions of dollars in trade in and out of the Gem State.

Dr. Jack Marr is a clinical associate professor of International Business and the Global Programs Director of Boise State’s College of Business and Economics. He sat down with our George Prentice to talk about trade relations with China and Idaho's role in it.

