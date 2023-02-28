Ada County wants your opinion on what to do with community parks

If you’ve ever floated the Boise River, had a picnic at Barber Park or walked part of the Boise Greenbelt you’ve been to an Ada County park.

Ada County Parks and Waterways manages a wide variety of spots, including 11 miles of the Greenbelt and the launching point for 125,000 people who float the Boise River each year. The department is putting together a new long-term plan and they want to hear from you about what to do with the properties they manage.

The Department is holding a Public Forum on March 9 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Barber Park Education and Event Center about the plan. Everyone is invited to the forum and you will be able to share your thoughts with those in charge.

Robbie Sosin is a Program and Education Specialist with Ada County Parks and Waterways and he joined Idaho Matters to talk more.