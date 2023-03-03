© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: March 3, 2023

By Gemma Gaudette
Published March 3, 2023 at 1:35 PM MST
The Daybell trial has been severed, a new bill could restrict minors from attending drag shows, "harmful materials" could lead to libraries being fined, the Idaho Senate voted against education savings accounts and the Idaho Legislature is looking to bring back the firing squad.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
