How to spot and identify birds of prey in Idaho

By Samantha Wright
Published March 6, 2023 at 2:51 PM MST
49553123492_068b5ce090_o.jpg
CLIVE SLACK
/
Flickr

Idaho is home to a large variety of birds of prey, including two kinds of eagles, eleven kinds of hawks and six falcons.

Spotting them around the Gem State is fairly easy, but figuring out which one is which can be trickier, especially if you’re not a bird expert. Lucky for us though birds are Terry Rich's specialty and he has a class perfect for those interested in learning more about them.

Rich is an ornithologist, environmental educator and writer. He’s hosting a class at Boise State’s OSHER Lifelong Learning Institute starting March 7.

He joined Idaho Matters to talk more about where to find birds, how to identify their calls and about raptor conservation programs.

Idaho Matters Birds of Prey
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
