How to spot and identify birds of prey in Idaho

Idaho is home to a large variety of birds of prey, including two kinds of eagles, eleven kinds of hawks and six falcons.

Spotting them around the Gem State is fairly easy, but figuring out which one is which can be trickier, especially if you’re not a bird expert. Lucky for us though birds are Terry Rich's specialty and he has a class perfect for those interested in learning more about them.

Rich is an ornithologist, environmental educator and writer. He’s hosting a class at Boise State’s OSHER Lifelong Learning Institute starting March 7.

He joined Idaho Matters to talk more about where to find birds, how to identify their calls and about raptor conservation programs.