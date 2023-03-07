© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
The "sweet" side of Idaho

By Samantha Wright
Published March 7, 2023 at 1:35 PM MST
3498729146_a9fc8024bf_o.jpg
Mel
/
Flickr

Idaho may be best known for its iconic potatoes, but the Gem State also has a long history of making candy and sweet treats.

From Lee’s Candies to Reed’s Dairy and Idaho Candy Company, Idaho is no stranger to the sweeter side of life.

Idaho Public Television decided to do a little research on the state’s candy tradition so we asked Joan Cartan-Hansen, who produced the "Sweet Idaho" episode and "Idaho Experience" series producer Bill Manny to join Idaho Matters and tell us more.

