The "sweet" side of Idaho

Idaho may be best known for its iconic potatoes, but the Gem State also has a long history of making candy and sweet treats.

From Lee’s Candies to Reed’s Dairy and Idaho Candy Company, Idaho is no stranger to the sweeter side of life.

Idaho Public Television decided to do a little research on the state’s candy tradition so we asked Joan Cartan-Hansen, who produced the "Sweet Idaho" episode and "Idaho Experience" series producer Bill Manny to join Idaho Matters and tell us more.

