What does the Silicon Valley Bank collapse mean for Idaho?

Last Thursday, depositors were lining up outside Silicon Valley Bank in California after pulling out $42 billion before the bank closed down and was taken over by federal regulators.

Then on Sunday, New York's signature bank went under the control of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. So what does that mean for Idahoans and Idaho banks and credit unions?

Jason Norris, the Principal of Research and Portfolio Management at Ferguson Wellman, joined Idaho Matters to help answer those questions.

