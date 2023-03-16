© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio at Storyfort
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

A look at the research: The latest on gender-affirming care in Idaho

By James Dawson,
Samantha Wright
Published March 16, 2023 at 2:23 PM MDT
IdahoCapitol_Statehouse_Government_Politics_Legislature.jpeg
Matt Guilhem
/
Boise State Public Radio

Idaho could become the latest state in the country to ban gender-affirming care for anyone under 18.

Last month, House lawmakers passed a bill that would make it a felony for a doctor to prescribe hormones or puberty blockers for trans minors. It also bans sex-reassignment surgery – something that isn’t done in Idaho.

Lawmakers supporting the bill paint these treatments as ineffective and harmful with high rates of regret. But as James Dawson reports, research shows the opposite.

Tags
Idaho Matters 2023 LegislatureTransgender Rights
Stay Connected
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season. If you have a tip, please get in touch!
See stories by James Dawson
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright