A look at the research: The latest on gender-affirming care in Idaho

Idaho could become the latest state in the country to ban gender-affirming care for anyone under 18.

Last month, House lawmakers passed a bill that would make it a felony for a doctor to prescribe hormones or puberty blockers for trans minors. It also bans sex-reassignment surgery – something that isn’t done in Idaho.

Lawmakers supporting the bill paint these treatments as ineffective and harmful with high rates of regret. But as James Dawson reports, research shows the opposite.

