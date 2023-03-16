Promoting gender equity with Ballet Idaho
Earlier this month, Ballet Idaho was recognized for its role in promoting gender equity within the world of dance by the Dance Data Project.
The project assesses “how dance companies measure up in terms of commissioning female creators, promoting women to leadership positions, and fostering a transparent and accountable culture."
Ballet Idaho's Artistic Director, Garrett Anderson and company dancer and choreographer,Ashley Baker joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this special recognition.