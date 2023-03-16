© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Promoting gender equity with Ballet Idaho

By Hannah Gardoski
Published March 16, 2023 at 2:20 PM MDT
Dancer: Ashley Baker

Earlier this month, Ballet Idaho was recognized for its role in promoting gender equity within the world of dance by the Dance Data Project.

The project assesses “how dance companies measure up in terms of commissioning female creators, promoting women to leadership positions, and fostering a transparent and accountable culture."

Ballet Idaho's Artistic Director, Garrett Anderson and company dancer and choreographer,Ashley Baker joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this special recognition.

Ballet Idaho Gender Equality Dance
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
