Frank Church was a U.S. Senator for Idaho in the 1950s, 60’s and 70’s. He left a vast legacy in creating wilderness areas, national security and foreign relations and his legacy as a Democrat working with republicans.

Garry Wenske is the former Executive Director of the Frank Church Institute at Boise State University. He’ll be talking about the life and career of Sen. Church next Thursday as part of the OSHER Lifelong Learning Institute at Boise State.