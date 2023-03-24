© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Come meet our Boise State Public Radio Music hosts March 30 at BCT
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: March 24, 2023

By Samantha Wright
Published March 24, 2023 at 1:59 PM MDT
state_of_idaho_flag_american_flag.jpg
J. Stephen Conn
/
Flickr Creative Commons

Libraries remain a hot topic this week as the petition to dissolve the Meridian Library District received two public hearings, the property tax relief bill may not provide as much relief as some may have hoped, the firing squad bill moves to Governor Brad Little's desk and the Idaho House has passed a higher education budget.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

