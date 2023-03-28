© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Are inhalers contributing to climate change?

By Samantha Wright
Published March 28, 2023 at 2:25 PM MDT
When you think of climate change you might not think about people who suffer from asthma, but many of the inhalers that help people with lung issues breathe can create greenhouse gasses.

St. Luke’s Regional Health System is holding a series of talks on medicine and climate change and the first one, "Climate Smart Asthma Care" is happening on Wednesday and will include some possible alternatives that might reduce the carbon footprint of folks with asthma.

Dr. Ethan Sims, an Emergency Department Physician with St. Luke's and Medical Director of Sustainability, along with Dr. Gregg Furie, a Primary Care Physician and Medical Director for Climate and Sustainability at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
