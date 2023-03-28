Are inhalers contributing to climate change?

When you think of climate change you might not think about people who suffer from asthma, but many of the inhalers that help people with lung issues breathe can create greenhouse gasses.

St. Luke’s Regional Health System is holding a series of talks on medicine and climate change and the first one, "Climate Smart Asthma Care" is happening on Wednesday and will include some possible alternatives that might reduce the carbon footprint of folks with asthma.

Dr. Ethan Sims, an Emergency Department Physician with St. Luke's and Medical Director of Sustainability, along with Dr. Gregg Furie, a Primary Care Physician and Medical Director for Climate and Sustainability at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston joined Idaho Matters to talk more.